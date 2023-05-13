Why did Luxembourg leave Eurovision?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luxembourg will participate in Eurovision 2024, competing for the first time in three decades.

On Saturday night (13 May), 26 acts will perform on behalf of their respective countries for a shot at taking home Eurovision’s top prize.

Some countries are already looking towards next year, however, including Luxembourg who will participate in the 2024 song contest for the first time since 1993.

Despite the fact that the country has not competed in three decades, Luxembourg has won Eurovision a total of five times.

Luxembourg most recently triumphed in 1983 when Corinne Hermès lifted the trophy with her song “Si La Vie Est Cadeau”.

Prior to that, the country saw victory in 1961 with Jean-Claude Pascal, in 1965 with France Gall, in 1972 with Vicky Leandros, and in 1973 with Anne-Marie David.

Luxembourg’s final decade in Eurovision, however, was far less successful. (Although, with fives wins under their belt, it remains one of the most successful participating countries in Eurovision history.)

Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine, last year’s winners, perform during the Grand Final of Eurovision (AP)

The country finished in 20th place or lower in four of their last seven competitions.

According to the Eurovision website, it was after a poor result in 1993 (which led to relegation from the 1994 contest) that Luxembourg declined to enter Eurovision again.

Speaking about Luxembourg’s forthcoming return next year, Martin Österdahl, the executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Luxembourg to the Eurovision Song Contest after 30 years.

(PA)

“The country has one of the most successful records in the Contest with five wins in the first three decades of the competition alone.

“We very much look forward to working with RTL [the main public and commercial television channel in Luxembourg] on their return to the world’s biggest live music event in 2024.”

