Catherine O'Hara has a stern message for people who dislike Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Catherine O’Hara has said if people don’t like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, ‘then f*** them’, at an appearance at CinemaCon.

The Schitt’s Creek actor, who is returning to star as Delia Deetz in the upcoming sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, said the film will have plenty of scary and funny moments, “and if people don’t like it, then f*** them.”

Also appearing at the event in Las Vegas was director Tim Burton, alongside Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

Keaton, who portrayed Beetlejuice in the original horror comedy, said “there is no sequel without Catherine”, and promised fans that the new film is “really f****** good.”

“This cast is so good. Everyone is so friggin’ funny. It’s unbelievable how funny these guys are.”

Catherine O’Hara appears at CinemaCon ( Getty Images )

Returning to the role didn’t come without doubts for the American actor: “I was very nervous to see if we could pull it off again,” he explained, “but every day got more and more fun.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Tim Burton said Keaton “just got back into it”.

“It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it.”

Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Michael Keaton, Monica Bellucci, and Tim Burton appear at CinemaCon ( Getty Images for CinemaCon )

New cast members include Theroux as Rory, Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, Bellucci as an undead entity, and Arthur Conti in an undisclosed role. Winona Ryder is set to return as Lydia Deetz.

Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix’s smash hit Wednesday, will appear as Astrid, Lydia’s daughter. The sequel will see Delia and Lydia return to the house in Winter River, Connecticut, where they first moved after original owners the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) died in a car accident.

In an effort to scare away the newcomers, the ghosts of the Maitlands hire Keaton’s Beetlejuice, a self-proclaimed “bio-exorcist”.

In the upcoming sequel, Astrid accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife, Beetlejuice returns, and chaos ensues.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set for release on September 6.