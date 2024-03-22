The official trailer for the much-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel has been released as Michael Keaton revives his iconic role.

Warner Bros. released the first teaser for Tim Burton's follow-up on Thursday (21 March).

The film also features original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who are joined by Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega.

The trailer opens with a chilling rendition of Harry Belafonte's 1956 tune Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) sung by a children's choir.

A sunny scene begins with Ortega riding a bike along a winding, rural road.

The screen then cuts to a funeral scene.