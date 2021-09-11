Captain America star Chris Evans has condemned former president Donald Trump for recording boxing commentary on the anniversary of 9/11.

Today marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Centre took place.

Trump is set to provide commentary at an exhibition boxing event, which will see the returns of David Haye, 40, and Evander Holyfield, 58.

Writing on Twitter, Evans criticised the divisive president’s decision to appear at the event.

“On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, a former president of the United States of America will be…..hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida,” wrote Evans.

“Honestly, how, HOW do the people who support him square this?”

The Marvel star was writing in response to another tweet, which read: “Some people are upset that on 11 September Trump will be providing colour commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match.

“Not me. I’ll be happy if stays far away from the solemn ceremonies memorializing the tragedy and bravery of that day, so we won’t have to stoop to noticing him.”

Evans was a vocal critic of Trump throughout his time in office, once comparing the president to a “come-to-life toilet spew” after the US president made false claims about election fraud.

You can follow the latest news about the 9/11 anniversary here.