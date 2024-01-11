Angus Cloud appears in horror movie trailer for one of his final roles

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The official trailer for Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror film Abigail, featuring Angus Cloud in one of his final roles, has been released.

Euphoria star Cloud, who died unexpectedly in July aged 25, appears opposite Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton and Dan Stevens in the forthcoming movie about a group of kidnappers whose latest victim, Abigail (Matilda the Musical’s Alisha Weir), turns out to be a vampire.

The trailer sees the group of criminals come together in a large mansion where a man (Giancarlo Esposito) tells them they “know the rules: no real names, no backstories, no cellphones”.

When Barrera’s Joey asks: “Whose kid is she?” the man responds: “A very wealthy man who’s about to be $50m poorer.”

In one of the scenes, the young girl Abigail ominously tells Joey: “I’m sorry about what’s going to happen to you.”

“Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight,” the official logline reads. “In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

Angus Cloud in ‘Abigail’ (Universal Pictures)

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, best known for helming Scream (2022), Scream VI (2023) and Ready or Not (2019).

The movie is one of three of Cloud’s final projects to be released after his death. Following his passing, he posthumously led Dan Brown’s thriller Your Lucky Day, which debuted in cinemas in November.

Next, he will feature alongside Pedro Pascal in the thriller Freaky Tales, making its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on 18 January.

Months after his untimely death, it was revealed that Cloud, who rose to fame playing fan-favourite Fezco on Euphoria, died from an accidental drug overdose.

His co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow all penned emotional tributes to Cloud, expressing their heartbreak over his death.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she continued.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

Abigail is set to be released in cinemas on 19 April.