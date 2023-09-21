Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been revealed just over a month after he passed away aged 25.

The rising star’s family confirmed his untimely death in a statement on 31 July. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said in a statement.

On Thursday (21 September), the Alameda County Coroner confirmed that Cloud, who starred as fan-favourite Fezco on the popular HBO series, died from an accidental overdose.

Fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine were found in his system at the time of death. The actor suffered acute intoxication as a result of the lethal combination of drugs.

In the statement announcing his death, it was noted that Cloud had attended his father’s funeral in Ireland just a week ago and had “intensely struggled with this loss”.

Cloud’s mother, Lisa, later claimed that she did not believe her son had died by suicide.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art [projects], fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” she said at the time.

Angus Cloud (Getty Images)

“[Angus] was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

She continued: “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.