Angus Cloud mural created by star’s friends and artist in touching tribute

Angus Cloud has been honoured in a touching mural created by his friends and artist Darin Balaban.

The group came together to produce the artwork in the Euphoria actor's hometown of Oakland, California

Fooage shared by Balaban shows the process of creating the tribute to the star, who died at the age of 25 on Monday, 31 July.

Following his death, Cloud's co-star Zendaya said that "words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty" of the actor.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother," she added.