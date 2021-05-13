Adam Sandler has surprised a restaurant worker who created a TikTok video about turning him away from an IHOP (International House of Pancakes).

In April, a clip went viral on the short-form video-sharing platform, in which IHOP employee Dayanna Rodas recalled telling the Uncut Gems star that he’d have to wait 30 minutes to be seated.

Sandler subsequently left, with Rodas sharing CCTV footage of the encounter on TikTok alongside a clip of herself in a clown make-up filter.

“Not realising it’s Adam Sandler and telling him it’s a 30 min wait and him ofc leaving because he’s not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP,” the IHOP employee wrote, captioning the video: “Pleaseee come back.”

Sandler originally responded to the post last week , tweeting: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

Now, in her most recent TikTok post, Rodas revealed that the actor came to visit her during IHOP’s Milkshake Monday promotion on 10 May, which helped raise money for the charity Comedy Gives Back.

She shared pictures of herself and Sandler – both wearing masks – at the event while the song “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors plays. You can watch the clip here.

“Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!” Rodas captioned the post.

Sandler also shared his own photo of his dog at the event, writing on Instagram: “Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday.”