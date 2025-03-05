Adrien Brody’s partner reveals her thoughts on his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adrien Brody’s partner Georgina Chapman has reacted to his kiss with Halle Berry at the 2025 Oscars.

The American actor, 51, won the award for his lead performance in Brady Corbet’s period epic The Brutalist. The win was Brody’s second in the category, having previously become the youngest-ever Best Actor winner when he won for The Pianist in 2003.

As he walked on stage to accept the award, Brody was seen spitting out chewing gum and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman, provoking criticism for a “self-indulgent” display.

But hours before the event, the Catwoman star kissed Brody in front of Chapman in what appeared to be a recreation of a 2003 moment in which Brody kissed Berry on the lips as she awarded him his first Oscar.

The moment provoked backlash as many called the move “disrespectful to Chapman”.

“It was [quite the moment], wasn't it? I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” Chapman told Extra on the red carpet.

“He was more than fine,” she insisted.

Berry had also said that she had asked Chapman’s permission before planting the kiss saying, “Oh yeah! Only because she was fine could I do it. Twenty one years I've been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap on one.”

open image in gallery Pair recreated 2003 Oscars kiss ( Halle Berry )

The Monster’s Ball star later said on Watch What Happens Live! that the moment was not planned. Brody, reflecting on the moment this year, told Variety: “Nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

Posting footage of the moment on Instagram, Berry joked she “had to get some payback.”

During the ceremony, Brody’s lengthy acceptance speech saw the actor tell the Oscar showrunners to “turn the music off”, before he continued speaking for a while longer. “I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will will be brief,” he said.

open image in gallery Brody drew criticism for kissing Berry on stage in 2003 ( Everett/Shutterstock )

On social media, viewers took aim at Brody’s conduct.

“Adrien Brody’s speech is gonna have an intermission,” one person joked.

“We as a nation must agree to never honour Adrien Brody’s acting abilities again,” quipped another. He officially broke the world record for the longest Oscars acceptance speech in history.