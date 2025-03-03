Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate 2003 Oscars kiss 22 years later

Halle Berry surprised The Brutalist star Adrien Brody with a “payback” kiss on the 2025 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, 2 March.

The moment appeared to be a recreation of a moment during the 2003 ceremony, during which Brody — who was awarded Best Actor for The Pianist — embraced Berry on the lips on stage.

Berry later said on Watch What Happens Live! that the moment was not planned. Brody, reflecting on the moment this year, told Variety: “Nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

Posting footage of the moment on Instagram, Berry joked she “had to get some payback.”