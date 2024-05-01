Alec Baldwin reflects on 40-year sobriety after taking ‘cocaine like coffee’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alec Baldwin has opened up about the cocaine experience that led to 40 years of sobriety in a new interview.

The 66-year-old actor had previously discussed his challenges with alcoholism and substance abuse in his memoir Nevertheless, in which he said the problem was linked to “a lot of pain”.

But in a new interview for the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast on Wednesday (1 May), he gave new details about the experiences that pushed him to finally become sober.

“I don’t discuss this a lot,” he said when asked whether her drinks alcohol, according to People. “I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I’m 39 years sober. I got sober 23 February 1985.”

The Rust star said he had a “problem” during his move from his home city of New York to Los Angeles in 1983.

“I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn,” he told the hosts.

As he made friends in Hollywood, he added that they “did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home — we took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long.”

However, quitting drugs led to a dependency on alcohol.

“Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen,” he continued. “And that did happen. I just started drinking.”

The 66-year-old said he became sober after he ‘snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn’ ( Getty Images for Robert F. Kenne )

He added, “I don’t miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink.”

Baldwin was banned from drinking alcohol and owning a gun as he is set to face trial in July over an involuntary manslaughter charge relating to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchin. The 42-year-old died on the set of the western film in 2021 when a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live bullet during rehearsal.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the person in charge of firearm safety on the set of Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March. The actor has pleaded not guilty.

Rust is expected to be released sometime this year, with the completion of the movie being in “honour” of Hutchins according to director Joel Souza.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP