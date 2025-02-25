Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alec Baldwin reacted angrily after a Donald Trump impersonator accosted him outside his home and made repeated references to the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Last year, Baldwin faced an involuntary manslaughter trial after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In July, the case was dismissed with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense. The prosecution will not be able to file charges against Baldwin again in Hutchins’ death.

In a social media video, comedian Jason Scoop can be seen approaching Baldwin outside his New York home while he loads luggage into a waiting car.

Scoop, dressed as Donald Trump and impersonating the President’s voice, harasses Baldwin for some time while the actor ignores him.

“It’s your favorite president,” says Scoop, referencing Baldwin’s own impersonations of Trump on Saturday Night Live. “Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon, because I want to be friends, right? I want to be friends. I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring.”

Scoop shoves his ring finger towards Baldwin, repeating: “Kiss the ring, Alec.”

Instagram comedian Jason Scoop (left) accosted Alec Baldwin while the actor was loading luggage into a waiting car ( jasonscoop/Instagram; Getty Images )

As Baldwin continues to ignore him, Scoop goes on: “Alec, if you don’t want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood, you can call it first degree, you can call it whatever you want, but it was not good. She’s looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.’”

Eventually Baldwin looks at the comedian and tells him to look him in the eye. “You got a camera on me here?” says Baldwin. “You realize my kids live in this building? I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f***ing neck in half and break your f***ing neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Last week, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria opened up about the post-traumatic stress disorder he has suffered as a result of the accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

In the season premiere of their new reality show The Baldwins, which aired on TLC on Sunday, Baldwin said the situation is “surreal” while his wife described his survivor's guilt.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline,” she says. “He was diagnosed with PTSD and he says, in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened on this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it be me?’”

Speaking directly to her husband, she says: “You wake up in the morning and you're like, ‘Oh God, why did I have to wake up?’ You’re so dark and it's so painful.”

Baldwin responds: “My good friend said to me the other day, he said, ‘How are you doing?’ and I said, ‘I’m happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake.’”