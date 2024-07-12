Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1720795854

Alec Baldwin returns to court for ‘Rust’ shooting trial after jury heard armorer was source of ammo: Live

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, who could face up 18 months in prison if convicted, has been supported by his wife Hilaria and brother Stephen at the courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Andrea Cavallier
Friday 12 July 2024 15:50
Video: Alec Baldwin seen on set of Rust after shooting

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to testify in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial on Friday as the first week of testimony comes to a close.

The Hollywood actor is on trial in Santa Fe almost three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic shooting while filming Western movie Rust.

Gutierrez-Reed has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. She is expected to be transported from prison to the courthouse Friday, but her attorney has said she will plead the fifth.

During a rehearsal of a shooting scene in 2021, a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, striking and killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter and faces 18 months in prison.

On Wednesday, jurors heard opening statements with prosecutors saying that the Hollywood star skipped safety checks and recklessly handled a revolver prior to the fatal incident.

Baldwin “played make believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety,” special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson said.

But defense attorney Alex Spiro said “these cardinal rules, they’re not cardinal rules on a movie set.”

In witness testimony, prosecutors played the fraught 911 call in the aftermath of the shooting and graphic bodycam capturing the frantic efforts of first responders to save Hutchins. In the courtroom, Baldwin looked at the screen somberly as the video played.

1720795722

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will not testify today

According to reporters at the Alec Baldwin trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will not testify today.

Prosecution is running behind with their witnesses, which delays the trial schedule.

A motion hearing will be held this morning before court resumes with the lead detective in the case.

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 15:48
1720795421

WATCH LIVE: Alec Baldwin trial resumes

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 15:43
1720795057

Will Hannah Gutierrez-Reed testify?

Questions still remain about whether or not Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the Rust film set, will testify on Friday – or at all – during Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial.

She has been transported from prison to the courthouse in Santa Fe, but her attorney has said she will plead the Fifth.

There are reports that special prosecutor Kari Morrissey is now unsure whether she will call Gutierrez-Reed to testify.

Gutierrez-Reed has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 15:37
1720793320

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Erlinda Johnson arrive for Baldwin trial

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey, Erlinda Johnson and Jason Lewis have arrived at the Santa Fe courthouse on Friday for Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial.

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 15:08
1720792682

Crowd gathers outside courthouse for Alec Baldwin’s trial

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 14:58
1720789251

Court will resume at 10:30am ET

Alec Baldwin will be back in court today as the first week of his involuntary manslaughter trial comes to a close.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the film set “Rust,” who was convicted in March, is set to take the stand.

But will she speak? Her attorney has said she will plead the fifth.

Gutierrez-Reed is reportedly being transported from prison to the Santa Fe courthouse this morning.

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 14:00
1720785600

Who is Hannah Gutierrez-Reed?

The stepdaughter of renowned sharpshooter and weapons consultant Thell Reed, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was 24 at the time of the deadly rehearsal on the “Rust” film set in Santa Fe.

“Rust” was her second assignment as an armorer in a feature film.

Her attorneys argued that she was scapegoated, pointing to safety concerns that went beyond their client.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter conviction, which she's appealing.

At her sentencing, Gutierrez-Reed said she had tried to do her best on the set despite not having “proper time, resources and staffing.”

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 13:00
1720782000

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed set to testify today

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a movie weapons armorer, is expected to be transported from prison to the courthouse this morning, but her attorney has said she will plead the fifth.

In March, Gutierrez-Reed received the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting.

A New Mexico judge found that Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness amounted to a serious violent offense, while noting few indications of genuine remorse from the defendant since her conviction.

Prosecutors blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

Baldwin Set Shooting-Who's Who
Baldwin Set Shooting-Who's Who (Santa Fe New Mexican)

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 12:00
1720778400

‘Have some manners’: Judge in Alec Baldwin trial scolds media for mess

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer scolded members of the media on Thursday for not cleaning up their cups and water bottles at Santa Fe’s 1st Judicial District Court of New Mexico.

“One more cup and everybody is not allowed to bring any liquids of any kind whatsoever,” she said.

“My staff and our county people are not going to be picking up trash that you all could pick up. Okay? And that also means downstairs in the jury assembly room,” she added.

“So one more cup, one more water — let’s just have some manners on picking up after ourselves, okay? Sorry I had to bring that up right now.”

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 11:00
1720771200

Alec Baldwin cuts asking price of Hamptons home by $10m

Alec Baldwin has slashed the asking price for his home in the Hamptons by $10 million.

The 30 Rock actor originally listed the 10,000-square-foot farmhouse for sale at $29m in November 2022.

It is now on the market for $18.9m following a series of cuts.

Read more:

Alec Baldwin cuts asking price of Hamptons home by $10m as Rust trial begins

The actor listed his 10,000-square-foot farmhouse for $29m in 2022. It’s now available for $18.9m

Andrea Cavallier12 July 2024 09:00

