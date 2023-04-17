Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alec Baldwin has called on a judge to throw out an “especially misguided” lawsuit against him by the family of the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died in October 2021 after being struck by a live bullet during rehearsals on set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The film’s director Joel Souza was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

In January, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of 42-year-old Hutchins.

The actor pleaded not guilty, having previously claimed he was told the gun was safe and denied pulling the trigger.

The following month, Hutchins’ parents and sister filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and others, seeking compensation for infliction of emotional distress, negligence and a loss of consortium.

In court documents filed last week (obtained by The New York Post), Baldwin argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the family had been distant from the cinematographer in the years leading up to her death.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance. Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants,” Baldwin said, adding: “This action is especially misguided.”

Hutchins died on the set of Rust in 2021 (Getty Images for SAGindie)

The 30 Rock star also argued that he already reached a settlement with Hutchins’ husband Matthew in October, with the court documents reading: “She left behind a husband and a son in California, who promptly filed claims in New Mexico for wrongful death and loss of consortium.

“Matthew Hutchins and Alec Baldwin, both operating under the specific desire to honour her legacy and do what is best for Halyna’s son, reached a settlement in October 2022. That should have been the end of the matter, but it is not.”

The charges in the criminal case against Baldwin carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.