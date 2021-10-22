Alec Baldwin was seen “in tears” outside the Santa Fe sheriff’s office after misfiring a gun on a film set that killed a crew member.

On Thursday (21 October), cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot on the set of Western film Rust in Bonanza Creek in New Mexico. The 42-year-old was transported to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead by a team of doctors.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting. He was taken for treatment at a local hospital but has since been discharged.

Follow The Independent’s blog for live updates here.

Authorities later confirmed that actor Baldwin had fired the prop gun on set.

According to local news outlet Santa Fe New Mexican, the 30 Rock star was spotted outside the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office on Thursday night. He was said to be crying and looking visibly distraught while speaking on the phone.

In a series of pictures taken by the publication, the actor, dressed in a navy t-shirt and holding a mask, was seen doubled over in the office’s car park.

No charges have been filed against Baldwin, a news release sent by the sheriff’s office said on Thursday night. The investigation remains “open and active”, while witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

In the wake of Hutchins’ death, an outpouring of grief was shared on social media from stars including Elijah Wood.

The film’s production company, Rust Movies Productions LLC, released a statement responding to the tragedy, with a spokesperson saying crew members were “devastated”.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation,” they said.