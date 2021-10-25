Alec Baldwin to cancel all projects following prop gun incident on set of Rust

Alec Baldwin “is cancelling” all of his other projects following the prop gun incident on the set of Rust that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A source told People that the 63-year-old actor is going “to take some time to himself and re-centre himself”.

“This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from the public eye,” the source said.

It was additionally revealed that Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” after the shooting.

“Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated,” the source claimed.

On Thursday (21 October), Baldwin was seen “in tears” outside the Santa Fe sheriff’s office after firing a gun on the set of Rush that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust before the prop gun incident took place (Alec Baldwin/Instagram)

In the wake of Hutchins’s death, an outpouring of grief was shared on social media from stars including Elijah Wood.

The film’s production company, Rust Movies Productions LLC, released a statement responding to the tragedy, with a spokesperson saying crew members were “devastated”.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation,” they said.

Read the live updates following the incident on our live blog here.

