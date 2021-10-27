Alec Baldwin shooting – latest: Police to hold news conference as charges remain ‘on the table,’ report says
Latest updates as investigation into shooting continues
A principal actor on Rust has said that a scene where he was shot at in the movie felt “life-threatening”.
Ian A Hudson, who played an outlaw in the film, recalled an experience on set when he was exposed to gunfire while the camera and crew were protected by a shield.
“That made me question me being in front of the camera and being between all of that fire. When the rounds were released I did feel the blanks hitting my face and my body,” Hudson told TMZ.
Safety practices on the set of Rust are being investigated by authorities in New Mexico after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set on Thursday.
Alec Baldwin, an actor and producer on Rust, had been practising a “cross-draw” weapons firing technique and was aiming at a camera when a prop gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Since the incident, it has emerged that the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun that killed Hutchins had been sacked from a film in 2019 after a prop gun accidentally fired on the set of the movie Freedom’s Path, injuring a crew member.
Authorities in Sante Fe have released statements by Rust director Joel Souza and a cameraman who said last week’s accidental shooting happened during a scene filmed inside a mock church.
On Sunday, hundreds attended a vigil for cinematographer Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico. An investigation into the shooting is continuing.
The Rust shooting: Everything we know so far
As the days pass following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, more and more details have emerged about the movie set where she died, who was in charge of the guns, and what legal consequences those who are blamed might face in the future. Here’s everything we know so far:
Halyna Hutchins pushed for safer on-set practices before she died, report says
In the days before she died, Halyna Hutchins “had been advocating for safer conditions for her team,” the LA Times has reported.
On the morning of the day she was shot, Ms Hutchins was reportedly “tearful” as her camera crew walked off the set in protest of what they considered unsafe work practices.
“She said, ‘I feel like I’m losing my best friends,’” a source who worked on the film told the Times.
Twitter celebrates Halyna Hutchins’ artistry
Following the death of Halyna Hutchins, some on social media are celebrating her work as a cinematographer.
According to many who worked with her, Ms Hutchins was a talented artist, and some on Twitter and elsewhere have confirmed this by digging up old still shots of the films she worked on.
Baldwin could be sued for ‘millions and millions’ of dollars over Rust shooting, experts say
Even if they aren’t held criminally responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins, experts say, Alec Baldwin and others in charge of the Rust set could face millions of dollars in lawsuits.
“There was clearly negligence on the set,” Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, told the Associated Press. “The producers had a duty to preserve the safety of the crew. There were obvious hazards on the set.”
Justin Bieber defends wife Hailey from paparazzi’s Rust questions
As the press hounded Hailey Bieber – the niece of Alec Baldwin – with questions at a recent LA Lakers game, her husband, Justin Bieber, reportedly rushed to her defense.
According to Yahoo News, a photographer repeatedly asked the model how her uncle was doing until Mr Bieber stepped in.
“Yo, have some discretion, my boy,” the pop star sternly told a photographer, according to Yahoo.
During a recent night out, Justin Bieber jumped to wife Hailey’s defense after a paparazzi photographer continued to ask her probing questions about her uncle Alec Baldwin and the fatal misfire situation that happened on the set of Rust… and now fans are rushing to show their support for the Bieb’s.
Santa Fe sheriff and DA expected to hold press conference tomorrow
Santa Fe authorities are expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning, The New York Times has reported.
According to the Times, the city’s district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, and sheriff, Adan Mendoza, will update the public on the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Ms Carmack-Altwies has also told the paper that criminal charges over the incident have not been “ruled out.”
Film world remembers Halyna Hutchins as ‘incredible artist'
As the film industry reels from the death of Halyna Hutchins, those who worked with her remember the cinematographer as a rising star in her profession.
“Halyna was an incredible artist who was just starting a career I think people were really starting to notice,” Adam Egypt Mortimer, who directed a film Ms Hutchins worked on, told the BBC. “The fact that she would be killed on a set in an accident like this is unfathomable. It just seems inconceivable.”
Santa Fe district attorney says criminal charges are ‘on the table’
The Santa Fe County district attorney has said criminal charges are possible in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.
“We haven’t ruled out anything,” the DA, Mary Carmack-Altwies, told The New York Times. “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”
Ms Carmack-Altwies said investigators were focusing on ballistics to determine what kind of round had killed Ms Hutchins and who had placed the ammunition in the gun.
Read more here:
More reports emerge of ‘corner-cutting’ on Rust set
As time goes on, more and more reports are emerging on the alleged carelessness on the set of Rust, which some film workers blame on an industry culture that values speed over safety.
“I wrote about Halyna Hutchins and the corner-cutting on the set of Rust,” Jacobin Magazine reporter Alex Press tweeted. “All of the film-industry workers I spoke with emphasize that this is not just about gun safety—it’s about producers’ prioritization of speed and profit over the lives of crew members.”
Read the full statement by Halyna Hutchins’ husband
Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matt Hutchins, has released a statement mourning the loss of his wife and asking for privacy as his family grieves.
“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Mr Hutchins wrote. “Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.”