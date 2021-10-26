Alec Baldwin shooting – latest: Hilaria posts message of support as family of Halyna Hutchins speak out
Set had experienced two prior accidental firearm discharges, anonymous worker claims
Alec Baldwin had been practising a “cross-draw” weapons firing technique and was aiming at a camera when a prop gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to multiple witness statements.
Authorities in Sante Fe have released statements by Rust director Joel Souza and a cameraman which said the accidental shooting happened during a scene filmed inside a mock church.
Mr Souza, 48, told investigators he was standing behind the camera next to Ms Hutchins when he heard a loud pop.
He noticed both he and Ms Hutchins were bleeding, and she fell to the ground moments later.
Meanwhile, the chief electrician on Rust, Serge Svetnoy, told how he held Ms Hutchins in his arms while she lay dying in an emotional tribute on Facebook.
“I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza,” Mr Svetnoy wrote.
“I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands.”
He said the the accidental shooting on the film set in New Mexico on Thursday was the “fault of negligence and unprofessionalism” by those responsible for ensuring gun safety on set.
On Sunday, hundreds attended a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
On Friday, Mr Baldwin said in a statement: “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
An investigation into the shooting is continuing.
‘Rust’ armourer criticised over alleged safety issues on previous film
The tragic accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust is not the first firearms-related incident for the production’s armourer.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was hired to work as the armourer on the Alec Baldwin Western. The Daily Beast reported on Saturday that Ms Gutierrez-Reed was also the armourer on another film set where a firearms mishap shut down production. During work on the upcoming Nicholas Cage film The Old Way, the woman allegedly gave a gun to an 11-year-old actor without properly inspecting it for safety.
“She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again,” an anonymous crew member told the site. “There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe.”
Read more here:
‘Careless’ Rust armourer criticised over safety before Alec Baldwin shooting incident
Crew members said the production was one of the worst they had ever worked
‘Are we rehearsing?’ baffled medic asked after hearing gunshot
A film set medic told police she was baffled when she heard a loud gunshot on the set of Rust, documents show.
“Are we rehearsing?” Cherlyn Schaefer asked, according to an injury report reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. “Because ‘fire in the hole’ was not called.”
Minutes later, Ms Schaefer was giving medical oxygen to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who had just been shot in the abdomen.
Prop Firearms Accidentally Discharged on ‘Rust’ Before Fatal Incident
A set medic’s report offers more details about aftermath of fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Cinematographer’s final posts show her excitement on set
The final Instagram posts of Halyna Hutchins, the film Rust’s director of photography, show how happy she was on the set of the film.
“One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off,” Ms Hutchins captioned a video on 19 October, adding a smiley face.
Assistant director was fired from previous movie over gun incident, report says
Dave Halls, the assistant director who reportedly handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, was fired from a previous movie he worked on over a similar incident, CNN has learned.
Mr Halls was working on the 2019 film “Freedom’s Path” when a prop gun “unexpectedly discharged,” CNN reported, injuring a sound technician.
“Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged,” the movie’s production company, Rocket Soul Studios, told CNN. “Production did not resume filming until Dave was off site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time.”
Here are some of the rules about using guns on film sets:
What happened in Alec Baldwin shooting incident that left film crew member dead?
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on set when a gun held by Baldwin misfired. As the industry reels from the tragedy, here’s what we know about the guidelines around weapons in films and the history of accidents in cinema
Hilaria Baldwin has made her first public comments since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
On Instagram, she wrote: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”
Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence after Alec Baldwin shooting: 'My heart is with Halyna'
Cinematographer, Hutchins, was killed on the set of ‘Rust’ on Thursday
Svetlana Androsovyc, Halyna Hutchins’s sister, has spoken out and paid tribute to the cinematographer.
Speaking to the Kyiv Post, Androsovyc said: “I cannot comprehend [her passing]. I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance.”
Halyna Hutchins’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on Rust set
Cinematographer’s death has shaken the film industry
The production of Rust has been officially halted, but producers of the Western described the move as “a pause rather than an end”, The Associated Press reports.
In an email to crew members, the movie’s production team confirmed that work on the film has been suspended at least until the investigation is complete.
The team said it is working with law enforcement and is conducting its own internal safety review. The production company is also offering grief counseling.
(AP)
The Santa Fe County Sheriff and the Santa Fe District Attorney have announced they will conduct a joint news conference on Wednesday (27 October) to discuss the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident on the set Rust.
The news conference will begin at 10:00am local time (12:00pm ET/5pm BST) in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin is reportedly cancelling all of his projects following the incident on the set of Rust.
A source told People that the 63-year-old actor is going “to take some time to himself and re-centre himself”.
“This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from the public eye,” the source said.
Peony Hirwani has the full story:
Alec Baldwin to cancel all projects following prop gun incident on set of Rust
‘Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, [Alec] removes himself from the public eye,’ a source said