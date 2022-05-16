Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 was cut down amid Johnny Depp controversy

Amber Heard has said that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly cut down amid her battle with ex Johnny Depp.

Speaking today (16 May) in court, the actor commented: “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

She added: “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it. That depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Heard claims that her part in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – which is set for release in 2023 – was cut down after Depp’s team called her initial abuse claims a “hoax”.

Taking to the stand in Fairfax County, Virginia, Heard testified that she was paid $1m for the first Aquaman film, in addition to a box office bonus, which was released in 2018. She added that her contract said she would make $2m for the second film.

When Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked her if she had been able to get work since, Heard replied: “I have done one small independent film.”

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Direct examination of Heard concluded mid-afternoon today and cross-examination has now begun. In her testimony, Heard spoke extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.

