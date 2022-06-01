Amber Heard: Dolph Lundgren shares view on Aquaman co-star as Johnny Depp trial awaits verdict
Actor is latest cleebrity to share opinion following high-profile court case
Dolph Lundgren has shared his view on Amber Heard after working with her on the Aquaman films.
The action movie star appeared opposite Heard in the DC franchise, the first film of which was released in 2018. A sequel has been filmed and will be released in 2023.
Heard is being sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for $50m (£40.1m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t specifically name him, Depp claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
Lundgren has waded in on the subject of Heard after a petition to have her removed from the forthcoming sequel reached 4.5 million singatures.
The actor, who plays Nereus in the films, told Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne: “She was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one. We shot last fall in London.”
He continued; “She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute.”
Heard previously condemned the campaign to have her removed from the film and denied that the outcome of the Depp libel case had any impact on her own franchise.
“Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” Heard said in a statement. “Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”
Meanwhile, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, who had a brief engagement with Depp in the 1980s, said she “no longer recognises” the actor.
Grey has been sharing her view on the actor’s trial during the promotional trail for her new memoir, which is titled Out of the Corner.
A jury is currently deliberating on a verdict. Find a full list of celebrities who have supported Heard during the trial here, and all the ones who have voiced their support for Depp here.
