Amber Heard: Dolph Lundgren shares view on Aquaman co-star as Johnny Depp trial awaits verdict

Actor is latest cleebrity to share opinion following high-profile court case

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 01 June 2022 13:20
Depp v Heard trial: Most dramatic moments so far

Dolph Lundgren has shared his view on Amber Heard after working with her on the Aquaman films.

The action movie star appeared opposite Heard in the DC franchise, the first film of which was released in 2018. A sequel has been filmed and will be released in 2023.

Heard is being sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for $50m (£40.1m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t specifically name him, Depp claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Lundgren has waded in on the subject of Heard after a petition to have her removed from the forthcoming sequel reached 4.5 million singatures.

The actor, who plays Nereus in the films, told Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne: “She was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one. We shot last fall in London.”

Recommended

He continued; “She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her. She’s very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute.”

Heard previously condemned the campaign to have her removed from the film and denied that the outcome of the Depp libel case had any impact on her own franchise.

“Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” Heard said in a statement. “Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Amber Heard stars opposite Dolph Lundgren in ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, who had a brief engagement with Depp in the 1980s, said she “no longer recognises” the actor.

Grey has been sharing her view on the actor’s trial during the promotional trail for her new memoir, which is titled Out of the Corner.

A jury is currently deliberating on a verdict. Find a full list of celebrities who have supported Heard during the trial here, and all the ones who have voiced their support for Depp here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in