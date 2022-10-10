Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Amsterdam makes just $6.5m at box office despite $80m budget

The film features stars such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, but failed to perform upon its premiere

Furvah Shah
Monday 10 October 2022 17:12
Comments
Amsterdam trailer

David O Russell’s star-studded period drama Amsterdam performed poorly in its domestic box office debut, earning just $6.5m (£5.8m)) compared to its $80m (£72.4m) production cost.

Set in 1930s New York, the murder mystery stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington as three suspects who are trying to prove their innocence, and also features appearances from Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift.

But its famous cast couldn’t avoid poor reviews from critics and little buzz from audiences upon its release on 7 October, causing it to flop at the US box office despite initial hopeful predictions.

According to pre-release tracking, Amsterdam was predicted to open with earnings from $17m to $20m (£15.3m to £18.1m), but those projections were revised down following negative press.

In a three-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote that despite being stylish and packed with charming performances, Amsterdam is full of “manic plotting, self-indulgence, and a thickly laid-on, twee message about love and art”. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film scores just 33 per cent.

Recommended

Amsterdam is Russell’s first film in seven years and follows on from previous successes such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Christian Bale

(Getty)

The film came third on box office charts behind Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, an animated family film starring singer Shawn Mendes that placed second, and horror film Smile.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in