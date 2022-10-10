Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd hug during Back to the Future reunion

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have reunited 37 years after the release of their hit film, Back to the Future.

The pair starred â€‹â€‹as time-travelling high school student Marty McFly and Dr “Doc” Emmett Brown respectively in the 1985 film and its two sequels.

On Sunday, 9 October, the pair delighted fans in an appearance together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.

Footage shows the pair hugging as they greeted each other.

“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” Mr Fox said.

