Amy Schumer has condemned the fact that comics who have been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct have been allowed to return to the stage.

The comedian made the remarks in a new interview, in which she opened up about abusive men within the industry.

Without naming names, the actor and comedian told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t think that the coercion and the taking advantage and the masturbating in front of people is cool, and I don’t think that those guys should be allowed to come back.”

The reference to “masturbating in front of people” appears to be aimed at comedian Louis CK who admitted to acting inappropriately after several women accused him of misconduct.

Since the scandal, which surfaced in 2017, CK has been nominated for a Grammy, released two stand-up specials and gone on an international tour.

During 2020, Schumer asked for women who had been abused to come forward and provided a hotline to those who wished to do so.

Commenting on the amount of people who reached out to her, she said: “It’s all been really sad and disappointing.”

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Schumer was previously arrested for protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination after the judge was accused of sexual assault.

The Trainwreck star also blasted former president Donald Trump as a “sexual-assaulting monster”. The former reality TV star has been accused by at least 25 women of acting inappropriately towards them.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Schumer is set to co-host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on 27 March.