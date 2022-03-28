Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer jokes about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at Academy Awards
‘There’s like a different vibe in here,’ the host said
Co-host Amy Schumer Jokingly Addresses Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock At Oscars
Amy Schumer jokingly addressed Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.
During the ceremony, Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.
A few minutes after the heated moment, Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard and used his acceptance speech to apologise to the Academy and his fellow nominees after earlier striking Rock on stage.
Soon after that, Schumer returned to the stage after an earlier sketch where she was dressed as Spider-Man and joked: “I’ve been getting out of the Spider-Man costume... did I miss anything?”
She added: “There’s, like, a different vibe in here. Probably not... well anyway,” she added, as Smith was seen laughing at the host’s joke in the background.
You can follow along with live updates of the Oscars here.
Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.
