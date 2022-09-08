Ana de Armas breaks down in tears as Blonde receives 14-minute standing ovation at world premiere
Marilyn Monroe biopic receives the longest standing ovation at Venice Film Festival so far
Ana de Armas was brought to tears by the reception to her Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, at Venice Film Festival.
The film debuted to a 14-minute standing ovation on Thursday (8 September), the longest of any film to screen at the festival, which is known for long applauses, so far.
The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, had held this year’s record at 13 minutes.
In footage captured by Deadline, de Armas was seen wiping tears from her face and hugging her costar, Adrien Brody.
Brad Pitt, a producer on the film, also made a surprise appearance at the premiere and was seen applauding his lead actor.
The Cuban-Spanish actor stars as Monroe in the biopic – adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name – opposite Oscar-winner Brody as the Hollywood icon’s third husband, Arthur Miller.
It’s been an emotional day for de Armas, who also shed tears at the film’s press conference after Brody lauded her “remarkable” performance.
“And I’ve said this many times, you know the first day of filming, I went home with this sense of awe that I had the privilege of actually working with Marilyn Monroe,” The Pianist star recalled.
“It’s not that I’m jaded, but I’ve been working for many years, I’ve worked my entire lifetime, and it’s very rare that I can say that someone transported me to another time and place.”
De Armas recently revealed she spent three hours a day with a vocal coach to perfect her accent for Blonde.
The 34-year-old told The LA Times: “It was about observing her facial expressions, her mouth, the roundedness of her lips, how she showed her lower teeth, and why the ‘o’s were like that.
“Someone’s voice is more than just a specific accent. It says so much more about a person.”
Blonde is out on Netflix on 28 September.
