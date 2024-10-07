Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Andrew Garfield has revealed that a sex scene between himself and Florence Pugh in their new movie We Live in Time went on longer than it should have after they failed to hear the director say “cut”.

The film, directed by John Crowley, sees Pugh and Garfield play a couple whose life together isn’t told chronologically but spans their life together; from meeting, falling in love, having a child and battling cancer.

The close camaraderie between the co-stars has become a hit with fans who have picked up on close rapport and inside jokes during the press tour for the heartwrenching romantic drama.

It would appear, at least according to Garfield, that the closeness between the pair was apparent on set, especially during one intimate scene that went on longer than planned.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz at 92NY on 4 October, the 41-year-old said: “The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it. And we get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we don’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe.”

However, Garfield admitted that after a short while, they were aware that the scene was going on for too long and were surprised when the camera operator and director of photography Stuart Bentley, failed to intervene.

The Oscar nominated actor continued: “At a certain point, both of us, I feel like, we were both telepathically saying to each other, this definitely feels like a longer take.”

“Stuart has the camera by his side, and he’s turned into the wall,” he added as he saw Bentley and a boom operator, standing in the corner of the room, attempting to avert their eyes.

Garfield also praised 28-year-old Pugh for being “very confident in her body and her sexuality”.

It comes after Garfield responded to a fan theory that La La Land is actually about his relationship with Emma Stone.

Garfield met Stone while playing Spider-Man in 2011’s The Amazing Spider-Man, a character he has remained tight-lipped about reprising in the future. Stone played Gwen Stacy in the film, with the actors beginning their relationship during production and then reportedly splitting in 2015.

La La Land, released in 2016, also stars Ryan Gosling and is a musical that focuses on an ultimately doomed relationship between a musician and an actor.

Naturally, given the timing of the film and Stone’s involvement, fans had theorised that an element of the story was about Garfield.

In an interview with Esquire, 41-year-old Garfield was asked about the theory, to which he gave a blunt response. “I guess people need something to believe,” said the star.