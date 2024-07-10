We Live in Time: First trailer teases Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s love story

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in the first trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy-drama, We Live In Time.

The film follows Almut (Pugh), an up-and-coming chef, and Tobias (Garfield) over multiple decades after a “chance encounter” brings them together.

“Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation,” the movie’s official logline reads.

The world premiere of We Live in Time will take place at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

It does not yet have an official UK release date.