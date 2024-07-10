Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
02:27
We Live in Time: First trailer teases Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s love story
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in the first trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy-drama, We Live In Time.
The film follows Almut (Pugh), an up-and-coming chef, and Tobias (Garfield) over multiple decades after a “chance encounter” brings them together.
“Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation,” the movie’s official logline reads.
The world premiere of We Live in Time will take place at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.
It does not yet have an official UK release date.
Up next
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
01:21
Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?
07:18
Who was the worst Tory PM since 2010?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:23
Keir Starmer meets with Senate leaders during visit to Capitol Hill
00:43
Search intensifies for dozens buried in deadly Indonesian landslide
01:25
Chemical explosion sparks huge fire at factory in Melbourne
02:05
Police issue plea to triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford to call 999
00:28
Royal band play ‘Three Lions’ ahead of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final
00:42
Watch: Nine-year-old Lamine Yamal holds hands with Sergio Ramos
00:28
Toney shows off ‘no-look’ skills in England camp after netting penalty
00:52
‘Mystic meerkats’ predict result of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47