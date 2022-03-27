Oscars 2022: Andrew Garfield offers to impersonate Meryl Streep on RuPaul’s Drag Race
‘Let’s give it a try. She’s hilarious,’ said Garfield on the Oscars red carpet
Andrew Garfield has named the celebrity he wants to impersonate on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Speaking from the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars, the actor was asked about who he would pay tribute to on the show’s “Snatch Game” segment, having previously expressed a desire to feature on the hit reality series.
Garfield was attending the ceremony having earned a nomination for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick... Boom!
E! presenter Laverne Cox asked Garfield who he would impersonate on Drag Race, prompting the actor to visibly agonise over an answer.
“No... no... who’s it going to be? Who would it be?” he said. “Something come. I need something to come. That’s an unfair question to ask in a high-pressure, high-stakes environment.”
Closing his eyes in thought, he eventually responded: “Meryl.”
“Why not?” he added. “Let’s give it a try. She’s hilarious!”
Up against Garfield in the Best Actor category are Will Smith for his role in King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).
You can follow along with The Independent’s Oscars 2022 live blog here.
Click here for a list of the nominees and winners, updated as the ceremony airs.
