Andrew Garfield says he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has once again insisted that he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 38-year-old actor’s comment comes after fans were convinced that Garfield will return as his version of Peter Parker in the new Marvel film.

“I am not [in No Way Home],” the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor told GQ in a recent interview.

With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for a third standalone film, the excitement has been fuelled even more by the second trailer, as well as a brand new TV spot that debuted on Sunday (21 November).

It’s known that Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse.

However, both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, were absent from the trailer despite fan speculation they filmed potential secret cameos in the film.

However, one crucial moment has convinced fans that Garfield will show up.

Garfield appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2021) and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), in which he co-starred with Foxx.

In those films, Emma Stone played his love interest, Gwen Stacy, who plummets to her death in the second outing.

In the No Way Home trailer, that particular moment appears to be mirrored – only this time it’s MJ (Zendaya) who’s in danger. Many are now theorising that the Spider-Man who reaches out to save MJ in the trailer will actually turn out to be Garfield.

One fan predicted on Twitter that No Way Home will finally give Garfield’s Peter Parker “redemption”.

Another theory predicts that one of Peter’s closest allies will turn against him in the new film, completing fearsome group the Sinister Six.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This isn’t the first time Garfield has denied his appearance in the new superhero film.

Earlier this year, the actor told Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he has not been contacted about returning as the web-slinging star in Spider-Man 3.

When Horowitz asked Garfiel whether questions about Spider-Man would ruin a surprise, the actor responded by saying: “There isn’t anything to ruin, bro!”

He added: “There’s nothing to ruin! It’s so crazy.”

Even after many denials, fans still continue to keep hope that Garfield will make a surprise cameo in the new film after all.

Yahoo Entertainment’s correspondent Kevin Polowy wrote on Twitter: “Andrew Garfield deserves three Oscar nominations this year, for Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and pretending he’s not in Spider-Man: No Way Home.”