Andrew Garfield has responded to rumours he will reprise his role as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland.

The 41-year-old actor played Peter Parker in two Amazing Spider-Man movies released between 2012 and 2014 respectively, and appeared alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Garfield, who is currently promoting his critically acclaimed film We Live in Time, has previously denied he is involved in any further Spider-Man projects. However, fans have remained suspicious as he also denied he would be in Spider-Man: No Way Home in the years before its release.

The film saw the different versions of the web-slinging superhero come together in one film after existing on different planets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, and there is talk it could happen again in a fourth instalment.

“I’m gonna disappoint you,” he told GQ magazine. “Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna to trust anything I say from now on,” he admitted.

Garfield hinted that financial pressure could persuade him to reprise his role as the superhero.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point, and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something,” he joked.

Responding to rumours that he is set to play Jesus in a Martin Scorsese film, he said: “There was a rumour. It’s not true to my knowledge.”

Garfield admitted: ‘No one’s going to trust anything I say’ ( Getty/Sony )

He said that the the Wolf of Wall Street director had a favourite Hollywood star for his projects – and it isn’t him.

“You can’t just keep waiting for Scorsese to call, ’cause he makes a movie every three years and a lot of the time Leo DiCaprio is in it.” Garfield previously starred in Scorsese’s 2017 film Silence.

The Social Network actor, who is known for being unapologetic about displaying his emotions during interviews, credited his acting coach with his ability to be vulnerable.

“I think my ability to cry during a podcast is owed a lot to working with my [acting] teacher, Greta [Seacat], and her encouragement,” he said.

“It’s really about being a supple, open heart and body and following impulses. Getting judgment out of the way, shame out of the way.”