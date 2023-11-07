Jon Voight hits out at daughter Angelina Jolie’s ‘lies’ about Israel-Hamas war

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight has slammed his daughter’s views on the Israel-Hamas war and accused her of spreading “lies” on social media.

The Maleficent actress, 48, formerly a special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, recently shared a post where she accused Israel of “deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid” in violation of the international law.

In response, Voight, 84, said he was “disappointed that my daughter...has no understanding of God’s honour, God’s truth” in a fiery video statement shared on X/Twitter on 4 November, before adding: “the Israeli army must protect thy soil.”

Some 1,400 Israeli’s, many of whom were civilians, were killed on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack over the border.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, nearly 10,000 civilians, including 4,000 children, have been killed in airstrikes on Gaza following the attack.

Jolie subsequently reissued a call for an immediate ceasefire to allow the passage of vital aid into Gaza, as the Israeli army ramped up its attacks on the embattled strip.

“While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families –are being collectively punished and dehumanised, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law,” Jolie, 48, wrote. “By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.”

Seated in front of an American flag, Voight hit back at Jolie’s “lies” in a three-minute video, adding the Israeli army “must protect thy soil, thy people”.

The Midnight Heat actor began: “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths

“This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews, This is justice for God’s children of the holy land,” Voight continued.

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight blasts actor’s ‘lies’ about Israel-Hamas war. (Jon Voight)

“The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks, it can’t be civil now.

“You fools call Israel the problem, you should look at yourself and ask ‘Who am I?’ ‘What am I?’ And ask God if I am learning the truth, or am I being lied to and following everyone else? Because, my friends, the ones who understand truth see the lie.”

The Independent has contacted Jolie’s representatives for comment.

In December 2022, Jolie resigned as special envoy to the UNHCR after 20 years “advocating for the rights and protection of forcibly displaced people around the world”, according to an official joint statement.

Since being appointed Special Envoy in 2012, Jolie “has used her powerful voice to build awareness and support for refugees and to call for urgent action and solutions for people forced to flee”, the statement added.