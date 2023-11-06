Actor Jon Voight slammed his daughter Angelina Jolie’s anti-Israel posts, branding them “lies” and claimed “the Israeli army must protect thy soil”.

The actress has previously condemned the IDF’s response to the Hamas terror attack on 7 October, which killed 1,400 people.

Void, 84, has now posted a video online criticising his daughter.

The actor said: “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths.”

He adds: “This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews, This is justice for God’s children of the holy land.”