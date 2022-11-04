Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna Faris has shared her thoughts on ex-husband Chris Pratt and his marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Scary Movie and Mom star Faris was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor from 2009 to 2018, with the pair announcing they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017.

Faris, 45, has been candid about her relationship breakdown in the past, and once suggested that she went through with the marriage because “everyone [was] expecting it”. She added that she “ignored” the warning signs ahead of their wedding.

Now, in a new interview, she has said that she is “getting closer” to Pratt, 43, and is “happy” with the way things have turned out.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris told People. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

She continued: “It feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Faris called Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of film star Arnold, “awesome”, adding: “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack.”

Jack is the 10-year-old son Faris shares with Pratt, who was born prematurely.

Faris previously revealed that Jack weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent his first month in the NICU. According to People, he was born with severe brain bleeding.

Her divorce from Pratt was finalised in 2018, and Pratt married Schwarzenegger, 32, the following year.

Faris first met Pratt while playing a couple in the comedy film Take Me Home Tonight, which was released in 2011.

She is now married to cinematopgraher Michael Barratt.