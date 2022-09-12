Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna Kendrick got “stuck in an elevator” at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, and spent her time cracking jokes to fans on social media.

Right before the 37-year-old actor was supposed to attend the festival to promote her new film, Alice, Darling, she got stuck in an elevator with her entire team.

On Sunday (11 September), Kendrick posted clips of her and her crew members stuck in the lift.

“Ah, the classic. I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator,” excuse #TIFF22,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the Pitch Perfect star jokes: “This is why I shouldn’t leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle because you never know when you’re going to get stuck in an elevator.”

Kendrick also joked about how she and her crew “have to ration the limited food supply that we have”.

“Just vibing in the elevator… We love it,” she added.

Kendrick also documented the moments when firefighters from Toronto Fire Station 331 came to the aid of her and her team.

They sent down a ladder into the elevator through the ceiling hatch so that everyone could climb it.

“This is why I should take the stairs next time. … It’s all the food I ate last night, I knew it,” Kendrick joked after looking at the ladder. “I can’t believe this is happening. … Are you f***ing kidding me?”

The moment Kendrick started climbing the ladder and made her way out of the elevator shaft, she said: “It’s a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today. The Lord said to me, choose the long skirt, Anna.”

She ended her video by sharing a few photographs with the responders.

The Portland-born actor’s new film Alice, Darling is based on the story of a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship, who becomes the unwitting participant of an intervention staged by her two closest friends.

Alice, Darling premiered at TIFF on Sunday night.