Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Julie Andrews has suggested that a new Princess Diaries film might not necessarily be a good idea – and has suggested the project is “shelved”.

The Mary Poppins and Sound of Music star appeared in the first two films, released in 2001 and 2004, playing the Queen regent of Genovia, who must teach her granddaughter Mia (Anne Hathaway) the ways of the throne.

In November 2022, it was reported that a new sequel was in the works at Disney, with Hathaway expected to sign up once it moved beyond script stage. The reports corroborated Hathaway’s revelation in 2019 that “there is a script for the third movie”.

She said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Now, Andrews, 88, has shared her view on the project, telling TODAY that while she would be “happy” to return, she would have concerns – and that she believes it has been “shelved”.

“It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone,” she said, adding: “I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ‘til it’s dead.”

Addressing the status of the project, Andrews said there has been “dialogue” about her possible return, but that “nothing had been realised”. In fact, according to Andrews, the sequel might not be happening.

“I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now – I can’t be sure,” the actor said.

Julie Andrews in ‘The Princess Diaries’ (Disney)

According to reports, The Princess Diaries 3 is being written by Supergirl and Reacher’s Aadrita Mukerji. The first film, based on the novel by Meg Cabot, was written by Gina Wendkos, while the follow-up, titled ThePrincess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was written by Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.