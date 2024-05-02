Sandra Oh recreates iconic Princess Diaries phone scene for Anne Hathaway

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It has been a good week for The Princess Diaries fans, with Sandra Oh now reprising her role as vice principal Geraldine Gupta for a fun reunion.

The Killing Eve star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday to introduce guest Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries films.

Oh made the introduction by reenacting the iconic phone scene from the film, but with a fun twist. In that scene, Gupta answers the phone and has a short conversation: “Gupta. Mmhm. Mmhm. Mmhm.” Getting off the phone, she turns to the room and declares: “The Queen is coming.”

The queen is Clarisse Renaldi, Princess Mia’s visiting grandmother, played by Julie Andrews.

On the talk show, however, when Oh declares “The Queen is coming”, it’s Hathaway walking onto the stage.

Earlier this week, Hathaway teased a potential third film in an interview with V Magazine, saying: “We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

She also said “Yep”, not choosing to elaborate, when asked if anything was “cooking with a Princess Diaries 3” in an interview with The New York Times.

Though Andrews said in 2022 that a third Princess Diaries film is “probably not going to be possible”, recent statements by Hathaway definitely have fans’ hopes up.

Oh herself has shown interest in returning, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2023 that she was “ready for the Queen”. “Call me!”

The Princess Diaries

She also talked about her character’s popularity, saying she had no idea why it’s become a cultural touchstone.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there was a young person, who at that point in 2015 was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line, ‘Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming.’”

“I was like, ‘Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?’ He was coming up to me doing that line.”

The Princess Diaries films follow high school teenager Mia Thermopolis, whose life changes after she discovers she’s the heir apparent of fictional European principality Genovia. Julie Andrews plays her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi, and Chris Pine joined the cast in the 2004 sequel playing Lord Nicholas Devereaux.