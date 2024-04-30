Anne Hathaway reveals she’s five years sober: ‘Feels like a milestone’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway has shared that she is now five years sober.

Hathaway, who is currently promoting the film The Idea of You, opened up about her decision to stop drinking alcohol in a new interview, while talking about her health and being in her forties.

“There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” the 41-year-old told The New York Times.

“That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”

Hathaway first spoke about losing her desire to drink in a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying she wanted to be present for her sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Idea of You' ( Alisha Wetherill/Prime )

“I’m gonna stop drinking while my son’s living in my house. I don’t totally love the way I [drink] and [Jonathan]’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time,” she said.

“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, she talked about how indulging in alcohol never sat right with her.

“I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,” she admitted.

“And it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none. If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it.”

“My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow,” Hathaway continued.

“The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks – but without the hangover.”

Hathaway also added to hopes for fans of the Princess Diaries films that there might be a third movie.

Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries’ ( Moviestore/Shutterstock )

Asked if anything was “cooking with a Princess Diaries 3”, she responded only with a “yep”.

Earlier this week, Hathaway teased a potential third film in an interview with V Magazine, saying: “We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”