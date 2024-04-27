Anne Hathaway reignites fan hopes for third Princess Diaries film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway has given fans of the Princess Diaries films hope for a third film following Julie Andrews’ claim that the project had been “shelved”.

The actor was introduced to many viewers as Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 comedy The Princess Diaries. Based on Meg Cabot’s books of the same name, the film saw shy student Mia adapt to her role as the heiress to the fictional kingdom of Genovia, with her grandmother, the Queen (Julie Andrews) guiding her along the way.

The first movie was followed by The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004, which saw Mia prepare for her coronation.

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Hathaway hinted towards progression in the third film’s production.

“We’re in a good place,” she teased, adding: “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Last month, Hathaway’s co-star Andrews poured water on some fans’ hopes for a further cinematic adventure in Genovia by sharing her belief that the project had been “shelved”.

“It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone,” she told Today, adding: “I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ‘til it’s dead.”

Anne Hathaway says The Princess Diaries 3 is in ‘a good place’ ( Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios )

Addressing the status of the project, Andrews said there has been “dialogue” about her possible return, but that “nothing had been realised”. In fact, according to Andrews, the sequel might not be happening.

“I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now – I can’t be sure,” the actor said.

Rumours of a third Princess Diaries film have been swirling since 2019, when the Les Miserables Oscar winner revealed the existence of a script.

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway both starred in the first two Princess Diaries films ( Getty Images / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution )

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hathaway said: “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Then, in November 2022, it was reported that a new sequel was in the works at Disney, with Hathaway expected to sign up once it moved beyond the script stage.

According to reports, The Princess Diaries 3 is being written by Supergirl and Reacher’s Aadrita Mukerji. The first film, based on the novel by Meg Cabot, was written by Gina Wendkos, while the sequel was written by Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes.