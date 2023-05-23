Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer denies leaking Marvel secrets

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness has denied being the mystery leaker behind a number of Marvel spoilers.

Loveness, who wrote the script for the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel, was speculatively accused by a social media user of being the operator of a Twitter account that had leaked key plot details about Quantumania.

After the account, which brands itself as “the watcher”, repeatedly tweeted in support of Loveness amid a minor dispute with others in the MCU fanbase, one person commented that the account could have “really” been “Jeff Loveness all along”.

“Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus,” the writer replied.

Loveness was also announced last year as the writer of the forthcoming MCU sequel Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Quantumania star Jonathan Majors had been set to reprise his role as the villainous Kang in The Kang Dynasty. However, after assault and harassment charges were brought against the actor earlier this year – which Majors has denied – his future in the franchise remains uncertain.

In recent years, Marvel Studios has become increasingly concerned with leaks. To try and preserve the element of surprise for its popular MCU releases, the company has, on multiple occassions, released edited trailers designed to mislead fans about the events of the film.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is streaming now on Disney+ (Marvel Studios)

Back in March, it was reported that Marvel was closing in on the source of the Quantumania leak, and intended to take legal action over it.

Last year, Ms Marvel star Iman Villani claimed that Marvel had planted fake leaks online to throw fans off the scent.

Owen Wilson, who stars in the Marvel Disney+ series Loki, admitted that he had been “scolded” by Marvel after inadvertantly leaking story details during an interview.

In June 2022, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Thor franchise, also apologised after a photograph of her in costume was leaked online.