Anthony Rapp has responded after his lawsuit against Kevin Spacey was dismissed.

Rapp, who is known for his performances in Star Trek: Discovery and in the original Broadway production of Rent, had sought $40m (£36m) in damages after alleging that a then-26-year-old Spacey made an “unwanted sexual advance” towards him when he was 14, during a party at Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986.

Spacey has “categorically” denied the accusation.

On Thursday (20 October), the three-week trial came to an end after a New York jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp.

According to reports from US media, the jury deliberated for 90 minutes before coming to a unanimous decision.

After the verdict was announced, Rapp shared a statement on social media. Despite the court not ruling in his favour, Rapp explained that he found some satisfaction in being part of a movement against sexual violence.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service,” his statement began.

“Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.”

Towards the end of his statement, Rapp expressed hope that acknowledgement of sexual violence would continue and that those who have experienced it will speak up about it.

“I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind,” he continued.

“I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”

Rapp first made claims against the former House of Cards star in 2017, after the rise of the #MeToo movement saw several people speak out against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.