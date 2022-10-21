Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Piers Morgan has hit out at calls for Boris Johnson to return as prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Johnson’s tenure as prime minister came to an end in September following a number of high-profile scandals and sinking approval ratings.

However, after Truss announced her resignation on Thursday (20 October) – becoming the shortest-lived prime minister in British history – the possibility of Johnson returning to the post has been discussed.

Speaking on his TalkTV series, former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan said: “Politics can be full of exaggeration. Everything is unprecedented, a crisis, treachery, a war. But let me be very, very clear tonight. It is literally impossible to exaggerate the scale of the bedlam that this government has unleashed on our country in the last few weeks.

“It’s by far the worst thing that I’ve ever seen by any government. These useless clowns have basically ravaged our country – sinking the pound, trashing the markets, and sending our interest rates soaring.”

The next prime minister will be determined within the next week, with Tory MPs voting to select their next leader.

“Tonight there are calls for Boris Johnson, the recently disgraced prime minister who was kicked out by his own members of parliament, his own cabinet,” Morgan continued.

“That he should be the one who returns in glory just months later to save us from the mayhem he started. You couldn’t make it up.”

With the UK set to install its third prime minister within the space of a year, calls for a general election have intensified.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Liz Truss delivering a resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street (AFP via Getty Images)

Morgan is far from the only celebrity to weigh in on the issue.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke delivered a scathing indictment of the Conservative government in the wake of Truss’s exit.

Comedian Joe Lycett, who has been a regular thorn in Truss’s side over the last couple of months, jokingly encouraged the prime minister to enter the leadership race next week, writing on Twitter: “OMG just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!!”

TV duo Dick and Dom have been one of the unexpected voices to back a general election, writing on social media: “GeneralElectionNow you twisted f***s.”