‘Bring down this government’: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke blasts Tories after Liz Truss resignation
Musician said that, while the Conservative goverment tears itself to pieces, ‘the country suffers in extreme distress’
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has ferociously condemned the Tory government, following Liz Truss’s resignation after just six weeks as prime minister.
On Thursday 20 October, Truss resigned as leader, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.
Truss’s resignation came after 15 Tory MPs publicly called for her to step down, following a chaotic six weeks that included a disastrous mini-budget, the firing of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and the resignation of former home secretary Suella Braverman.
The new prime minister will be announced in the next week.
Reacting to the news, Yorke tweeted: “Bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the f*** now… they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. Enough of this s***. Shame on them.”
Other stars such as Nish Kumar and David Baddiel were also quick to react to Truss stepping down.
Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Ben Wallace have all been touted as possible successors to Truss.
