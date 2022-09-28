Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘I’ll be back:’ Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Auschwitz guestbook with Terminator catchphrase

Actor’s message of choice is raising eyebrows

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 28 September 2022 15:02
Terminator: Dark Fate - Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger left a Terminator quote in the Auschwitz guestbook after visiting the concentration camp.

The Austrian actor went to the camp with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, who recently awarded him with the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred.

In September, Schwarzenegger, 75, vowed to help the organisation “terminate hate”, saying of the honour: “I am witness to the ruins of a country broken by the Nazis. I saw firsthand how this hatred spun out of control and I share these painful memories with the world in the hopes of preventing future tragedies and educating soldiers about personal responsibility.

“I stand with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and their mission of education to ensure NEVER AGAIN.”

On Wednesday (28 September), Schwarzenegger visited the camp in Poland, with the museum’s official Twitter account sharing his guestbook inscription on Twitter.

Recommended

However, the actor’s fans were surprised to see that he had opted to write “I’ll be back”, his famous catchphrase from The Terminator franchise.

While many agreed that Schwazrenegger’s intentions were good, it was agreed that he could have written something more sensitive.

”I’m glad he visited and wrote in the book but I had to think twice about the message,” one person wrote, adding: “I’m sure he meant it in the nicest possible way and having been there I know its hard to find the right words but I’m not sure these were the best.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote ‘I’ll be back’ in the Auschwitz guestbook

(Twitter)

“Not sure the tone of that was entirely suitable,” another wrote, with additional Twitter users calling it “tacky” and “flippant”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The Auschwitz museum’s official Twitter page stepped in to defend Schwarzenegger, and attempted to clarify the meaning behind his decision.

“This visit was planned to be relatively short. The inscription was meant to be a promise to return for another and more in-depth visit,” they wrote.

The Independent has contacted Schwarzenegger for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in