Shania Twain recalls ‘sour’ argument with Oprah Winfrey about religion: ‘There was no room for debate’
‘You know how everyone always says never talk about politics or religion? It just wasn’t debatable,’ singer recalled
Shania Twain has admitted that she once got into an uncomfortable argument with Oprah Winfrey about religion.
Appearing on the Table Manners podcast on Wednesday (28 September), Twain was asked by host Jessie Ware about her most memorable dinner ever.
“I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” Twain said.
“I mean, she’s such a smart lady. And, you know, it was just great to just sit and have real talks, you know. But as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So I was like, ‘Oh, let’s stop talking about religion.’”
Twain continued: “She is quite religious. I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person. I’m much more of an inner– I’m a seeker. I would say I’m a seeker.
“That was like, ‘OK, yes. I’ve entered into –’ You know how everyone always says never talk about politics or religion? It just wasn’t debatable. There was no room for debate. And I like to debate, Canadians like to debate about it, you know, debate everything. So I’m like, ‘Oh OK, Sorry. Change subject.’”
Last week, Twain released her new single “Waking Up Dreaming” following a resurgence of interest in her music after “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” went viral on TikTok.
The 57-year-old also recently opened up about her experience with Lyme disease, explaining that the illness would make her black out while performing live.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies