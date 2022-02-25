Ashton Kutcher says he ‘stands with’ wife Mila Kunis’s native Ukraine amid Russia crisis
Kunis was born in Ukraine and lived in the country until she was seven
Ashton Kutcher has announced his support for wife Mila Kunis’s native country Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.
On Thursday (24 February) morning, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “full-scale invasion” in the east of Ukraine.
Many celebrities have spoken out about the escalating crisis, with Kutcher joining them on Thursday night.
“I stand with Ukraine,” Kutcher tweeted.
Actor Kunis was born and raised in Chernivtsi, Ukraine until the age of seven. At the time, it was part of the Soviet Union, which would go on to become Russia.
In a 2011 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Kunis spoke about growing up in Ukraine, saying: “My parents both had amazing jobs, and I was very lucky. We were not poor when we lived in Russia, whereas most people were very unfortunate.”
Her parents moved their family to the US in hopes of a better future for their children.
“My parents had given up good jobs and degrees, which were not transferable. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and by Friday morning my brother and I were at school in LA,” Kunis added.
Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.
