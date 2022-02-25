The good, the bad and the ugly: How celebrities reacted to the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Celebrities from around the world have reacted to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe, after Russia announced a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

On Thursday (24 February), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country.

Explosions were reported shortly after his speech in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, and the capital Kyiv.

Russia’s actions have been met with condemnation from world leaders around the globe. Countries, including the US and UK, have announced sanctions against Russia.

The unfolding crisis has prompted reactions from celebrities including Stephen King, Piers Morgan, and Cardi B – some more sensitive and appropriate than others.

The good

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid,” wrote King in a widely-shared post on Twitter. “You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

Cardi B tweeted: “Wish these world leaders [would] stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan wrote on the morning of 24 February: “This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him... Shameful.”

On Instagram, Annie Lennox wrote: “What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the nightmarish madness and brutality of ‘invasion’ and ‘warfare’? Or is this just an elaborate hoax? A scare tactic? A threat?”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Apologies for this dark reflection, but I’ve had the privilege of living in a ‘peaceful’ context since I was born – a decade after the end of WW2 – 67 years in total. I don’t take this for granted in any way and therefore find the notion of ‘war’ to be unacceptable repugnant barbarism.”

Moscow-born Grammy-nominated singer Regina Spektor condemned Putin’s actions and “the horrors of war” in an Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of a younger Spektor, taken in erstwhile USSR on the “day WWII ended for us”, the 42-year-old wrote: “There were, and still are, real Nazis in the world. But in Ukraine that are just millions of civilians being pulled into a war, and in Russia there are children being sent to fight and die for no reason other than the bottomless and horror filled “more more more more more more more” of politicians and corporations. And it’s terrifying…”

Miley Cyrus, who filmed her 2019 music video for “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” in Ukraine, wrote on Twitter: “This morning was heartbreaking waking up to the news that Ukraine had been invaded.

“I had the most incredible experience filming ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ in Kyiv and will be forever grateful to the local community who welcomed me with open arms.”

She said she is “standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine”.

The bad

Actor AnnaLyne McCord’s two-minute poem addressed to Putin was meanwhile met with bafflement, after the 90210 actor posted it on Twitter on Thursday (24 February).

“I’m so sorry that I was not your mother,” McCord began her poem, reciting spoken-word style verses that went: “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise.”

The video, which has been viewed over 15 million times since McCord uploaded it, has largely been criticised by Twitter users.

Referencing actor Gal Gadot’s celebrity rendition of “Imagine”, one commented: “SAME tone deaf energy as this bs from the start of the pandemic.”

Many were also left confused after news emerged that Sean Penn was seen at a press briefing at the Presidential Office in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion.

As photographs of the Oscar winner in Ukraine circulated on social media, fans shared their surprise. “Uhh, Sean Penn is in Ukraine right now,” wrote one person. Another added: “Ukraine needs a lot of things right now. Sean Penn [...] is not among them.”

The I Am Sam actor is on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion.

Penn previously visited the country in November 2021 to begin preparing for his documentary.

The ugly

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena sparked backlash after appearing to use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to promote his HBO series Peacemaker.

In a tweet on Thursday, Cena appeared to react to the escalating crisis, writing: “If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker, I think this would be a great time to do so.”

His post included a sponsored hashtag for the HBO Max series, in which he stars as the titular DC Comics superhero.

You can follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.