Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oscar nominee Austin Butler still uses his 2007 IMDb biography that was written for him by his “proud parents”.

Earlier this week, Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams announced the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards, which will be held in March.

Among the nominees is Butler for his role as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

The 31-year-old actor recently received a Golden Globe award for the same role.

As noted by People, despite his fame, Butler still uses the same IMDb biography that his parents, David Butler and the late Lori Butler, penned for him in 2007.

In the biography, his parents enthused about Butler’s early acting career that began after he landed “a rather permanent background-acting gig” on the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide in 2004.

They wrote that their son’s first speaking role was on Zoey 101 in 2005. Playing “Dannifer” or “Wrong Danny”, Butler got to say “a few lines, and a girl poured soda down his shirt”.

In 2007, a “meatier role” on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana meant he got to say “a few more lines” and “fling popcorn on Miley Cyrus”.

Austin Butler accepting the Golden Globe for his role in ‘Elvis' (NBC)

In an interview with Vogue, Butler spoke fondly about growing up, explaining that he was seven years old when his parents “divorced amicably”.

During a Saturday Night Live appearance in December, Butler spoke about his late mother, who died in 2014 from cancer.

He said: "Some of my favourite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her, and we’d watch every week.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I’d just do anything to make my mom laugh.”

Elvis received eight Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Butler dedicated his nomination to the late Lisa Marie Presley.

You can find a full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees here.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time.