Vin Diesel will not be starring in the Avatar sequels – despite what the actor has been suggesting.

Franchise producer Jon Landau has confirmed that the Fast and Furious star will not be appearing in any of the planned sequels to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster.

The news comes as a surprise. On multiple occasions, Diesel has previously indicated that he would be joining the franchise.

In 2019, the actor sparked speculation when he posted a video to Instagram with Cameron from the Avatar set. He said: “There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait.”

Landau has since shed light on the situation during an interview with Empire.

“Vin was a fan,” said the producer. “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.”

In addition to the video that Diesel posted, however, the actor later told MTV: “I love James Cameron and I love the series, and I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , he claimed that he had been cast in the franchise, telling the publication that his friendship Zoe Saldaña – who plays Neytiri – was one of the reasons that he is “doing Avatar”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Diesel for comment.

Diesel is next set to star in Fast X, which will be released in May this year. The film follows 22 years after the first movie in the Fast and Furious racing car franchise hit cinemas in 2001.

Over the years, a number of actors have appeared in the franchise – including Charlize Theron who recently named her one condition for saying “yes” to a Fast and Furious spin-off film focused on her character Cipher.

Last year, franchise director Justin Lin quit Fast and Furious reportedly over a “major disagreement” with Diesel.

Fast X is slated for a theatrical release on 19 May 2023.