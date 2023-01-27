Marvel fans think Tobey Maguire just dropped a big hint about Avengers: Secret Wars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tobey Maguire has got Marvel fans excited with his latest admission about playing Spider-Man.

The actor played Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) in a trilogy of films from director Sam Raimi in the early 2000s. He recently reprised the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Spider-Man: No Way, alongside two different iterations of the character played by Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

In the forthcoming book Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, Maguire suggests he would be willing to return to the role again in future.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” he said, per Uproxx.

“If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

While Raimi has previously suggested that he would be willing to make another Spider-Man sequel with Maguire in the lead role, fans of the MCU have a different theory.

On social media, many suggested that Maguire will make an appearance in the forthcoming Avengers film Avengers: Secret Wars.

The film, due out in 2026, is expected to be the largest superhero crossover film in history, and will bring in actors from across the gamut of past Marvel adaptations.

Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Sony/Marvel)

“Tobey Maguire in Avengers Secret Wars CONFIRMED,” one person wrote, in response to Maguire’s comments.

“Yessssssss Avengers Secret Wars,” cheered a second.

“Bro if Deadpool, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, and Tony stark all show up in Secret Wars I’m gonna have a heart attack,” another enthused.

“Tobey Maguire will put dirt in Kang’s eyes In Secret Wars,” joked someone else.