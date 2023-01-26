Marvel secretly edits Disney Plus series finale to fix MCU continuity blunder

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marvel Studios has discreetly edited an episode of the Disney Plus series Ms Marvel months after it was released.

The change was made to address a continuity error between the six-part teen series and the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Both the series and film take place in the same continuity, under the sprawling franchise umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

No Way Home staged its final battle on scaffolding around New York’s Statue of Liberty, which is depicted as being bronze-gold in colour – unlike the real landmark, which is green.

The statue can be see in the background of a shot during the final episode of Ms Marvel’s first season.

Back when the episode was first released, in July last year, the statue was clearly green, prompting some fans to point out that this was inconsistent with the world established in No Way Home.

However, the episode has now been digitally altered, and the statue appears bronze, as seen in these side-by-side images shared by @MsMarvelUk:

This isn’t the first time Marvel has gone back to alter content after it had already been released.

Last year, the 2022 MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder arrived on Disney Plus following a stint in cinemas. Shortly after it was out, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that one particularly derided piece of CGI appeared to have been altered for the streaming release.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in ‘Ms Marvel’ (Marvel Studios)

However, many actually claimed that the revised CGI looked “even worse” than the original effects.

In other Marvel news, studio boss Kevin Feige recently addressed how the MCU would seek to ameliorate a common complaint about the franchise.

The producer spoke about about the ways the studio intends to stave off the public’s “superhero fatigue” in its many forthcoming projects.

Ms Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus now.